Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Today is shaping up negative for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering 4D Molecular Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$5.1m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 58% reduction in 4D Molecular Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 46% to US$2.75. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.7m and losses of US$2.72 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

NasdaqGS:FDMT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$52.33, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales this year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 69% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 45% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that 4D Molecular Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that 4D Molecular Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on 4D Molecular Therapeutics after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple 4D Molecular Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.