Revenue Decline and Widening Losses Raise Concerns for QUBT

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi’s second-quarter 2025 revenues totaled $61,000, down from $183,000 a year earlier. Despite customer traction across research institutions, government agencies and enterprises, current sales are not yet meaningful relative to QUBT’s operating scale or long-term market potential. Management has indicated that meaningful contributions from its photonic chip foundry may still be 12 to18 months away.

Meanwhile, second-quarter net loss widened to $36 million from $5 million a year ago. Per management, the sharp increase in net loss was primarily due to a $28 million non-cash loss related to the company’s warrant derivative liability stemming from its 2022 merger with QPhoton.

Additionally, operating expenses rose to $10.2 million from $5.3 million a year earlier, largely due to higher employee-related costs and increased R&D expenses. The results underscore ongoing financial strain despite progress in product and technology development.

Despite the revenue drop, gross margin improved to 43% from 32% in the prior year, though management cautioned that margins remain volatile at the current revenue scale.

Peer Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI reported an approximately 41.6% revenue decline for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues totaled $1.8 million, down from $3.1 million a year ago. This deterioration was due to the expiration and delayed reauthorization of the U.S. National Quantum Initiative, which affected government contracts.

Operating expenses rose to $20.4 million from $18.1 million, mainly due to higher R&D spending, new hires, and consulting costs. The net loss widened to $39.7 million from $12.4 million, reflecting a $22.8 million unfavorable noncash impact from derivative warrants and earn-out liabilities versus a $3.4 million favorable impact last year.

Quantum Corporation QMCO reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $64.3 million, down from $72.3 million in the prior-year quarter. This reflects an 11.1% year-over-year decline. The revenue shortfall can be attributed to a shift in product mix as the company continues transitioning toward higher-value offerings, along with softer sales execution. Gross margins also contracted to 35.3% from 37.4% a year ago.

The decline stemmed largely from higher inventory provisions on end-of-life products and import tariffs, partially offset by service efficiency gains. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal first quarter fell further into negative territory at $6.5 million compared with negative $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

QUBT’s Price Performance

Year to date, QCi’s shares have gained 35%, outperforming the industry’s 17.1% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 15% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 3275.20X compared with the industry average of 5.53X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged at 17 cents.

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

