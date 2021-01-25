Revenue Beat: Westamerica Bancorporation Beat Analyst Estimates By 9.7%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) defied analyst predictions to release its full-year results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 9.7% to hit US$205m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.98, some 5.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:WABC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Westamerica Bancorporation provided consensus estimates of US$192.1m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 6.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.95, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$192.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.87 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Westamerica Bancorporation's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$67.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Westamerica Bancorporation analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$64.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 6.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Westamerica Bancorporation is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Westamerica Bancorporation following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Westamerica Bancorporation's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Westamerica Bancorporation going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

