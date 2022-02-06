Revenue Beat: Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) Beat Analyst Estimates By 7.1%

It's been a good week for Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 4.7% to US$6.07. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.40 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$101m came in 7.1% ahead of analyst predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqCM:SBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)'s twin analysts is for revenues of US$87.9m in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 39% to US$0.24 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$91.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.39 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$6.67, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)'s valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)'s past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 5.8% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 13% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.3% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) that you need to be mindful of.

