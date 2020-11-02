Revenue Beat: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 14% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was a positive result, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$619m, while EPS of US$0.63 beat analyst models by 8.7%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MXIM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Maxim Integrated Products from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.48b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 8.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.57, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.48 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$75.47, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Maxim Integrated Products, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$86.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Maxim Integrated Products is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Maxim Integrated Products' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Maxim Integrated Products is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Maxim Integrated Products' earnings potential next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.47, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Maxim Integrated Products going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Maxim Integrated Products is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

