Revenue Beat: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 16% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Innovative Industrial Properties beat revenue and statutory earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$34m (16% ahead of estimates) and EPS reaching US$0.86 (a 6.4% beat). This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:IIPR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Innovative Industrial Properties from seven analysts is for revenues of US$190.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 96% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 71% to US$5.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$181.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.48 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target increased 10% to US$156, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Innovative Industrial Properties analyst has a price target of US$177 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$104. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Innovative Industrial Properties shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Innovative Industrial Properties' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 96% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 65% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Innovative Industrial Properties to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Innovative Industrial Properties (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

