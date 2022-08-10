Revenue Beat: HF Sinclair Corporation Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 21% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Revenue and earnings both exceeded expectations, with revenues of US$11b beating expectations by 21% and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.43 exceeding forecasts by 17%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:DINO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, HF Sinclair's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$29.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 30% to US$9.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$33.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.52 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about HF Sinclair's prospects following the latest results, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$56.47, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on HF Sinclair's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic HF Sinclair analyst has a price target of US$67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HF Sinclair's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that HF Sinclair's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 2.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.1% over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 5.7% annually. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, HF Sinclair is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for HF Sinclair. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for HF Sinclair going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for HF Sinclair you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

