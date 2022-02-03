Revenue Beat: German American Bancorp, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates By 9.7%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$3.17 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$227m came in 9.7% ahead of analyst predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, German American Bancorp's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$249.2m in 2022. This would be a solid 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 11% to US$2.82 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$232.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$43.25, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values German American Bancorp at US$44.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$42.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting German American Bancorp is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the German American Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that German American Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that German American Bancorp is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards German American Bancorp following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$43.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

