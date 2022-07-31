Revenue Beat: Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates By 9.5%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$180m arriving 9.5% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.31, 7.5% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:EBC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from Eastern Bankshares' five analysts is for revenues of US$576.4m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 41% to US$1.42. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$675.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.24 in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the latest results, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also granting a decent improvement in to the earnings per share numbers.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$24.10, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Eastern Bankshares, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 22% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 12% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Eastern Bankshares' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Eastern Bankshares following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.10, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Eastern Bankshares going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Eastern Bankshares , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

