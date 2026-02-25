Revenio Group Oyj (HLSE:REG1V) Price Target Decreased by 12.37% to 24.67

The average one-year price target for Revenio Group Oyj (HLSE:REG1V) has been revised to 24,67 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.37% from the prior estimate of 28,15 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21,01 € to a high of 29,40 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.75% from the latest reported closing price of 18,04 € / share.

Revenio Group Oyj Maintains 2.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revenio Group Oyj. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 19.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG1V is 0.03%, an increase of 20.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 1,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG1V by 16.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 182K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG1V by 2.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG1V by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 127K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.