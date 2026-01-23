Revelation Secures FDA Alignment On Single-Study Approval Pathway For Gemini In Acute Kidney Injury

(RTTNews) - Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) has gained a clear regulatory path for Gemini after reaching agreement with the U.S. FDA that a single, well-controlled Phase 2/3 adaptive study could support a future new drug application for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a rapid loss of kidney function that affects more than 10% of hospitalized patients and over half of those in intensive care units. Severe cases requiring dialysis are associated with high mortality, prolonged ICU stays, and long-term progression to chronic kidney disease. With no approved therapies beyond supportive care and dialysis, AKI remains a major unmet medical need.

A Streamlined, Patient-Centered Approval Pathway

Under the agreement, the FDA endorsed two key components:

1.A clinically relevant composite endpoint measuring death and/or the need for dialysis, and

2.A single adaptive Phase 2/3 study enrolling approximately 300 patients as sufficient to support an NDA submission if positive.

Revelation said the adaptive design will allow a seamless transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3, enabling rapid dose selection in Part 1 followed by a fully powered confirmatory Phase 3 evaluation in Part 2. Data from both parts may be pooled for primary and secondary endpoint analyses.

Management described the FDA's feedback as providing a "clear and expedient path forward," noting that the company is now focused on completing the operational groundwork required to launch the pivotal study.

Study Design and Clinical Rationale

The planned trial will be randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, evaluating multiple dosing regimens of Gemini before selecting the safest and most effective dose for Phase 3. The primary endpoint- death or dialysis- reflects the most meaningful outcomes for patients with severe AKI, where mortality remains high and treatment options are limited.

Revelation highlighted the scale of the AKI burden: an estimated 6.8 million U.S. hospital admissions annually involve AKI, with Medicare spending exceeding $10 billion for AKI-related care. Dialysis remains the only available intervention for severe cases, underscoring the potential impact of a first-in-class therapy. Next Steps for 2026.

Throughout 2026, the company plans to finalize the infrastructure needed to execute the pivotal study, including:

•Engaging a top-tier CRO specializing in hospital-based renal trials,

•Establishing an expert scientific advisory panel, and

•Completing manufacturing of clinical-grade Gemini drug supply.

Revelation said it is working "expeditiously" toward study initiation.

About Gemini

Gemini is a proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), a TLR4 agonist designed to rebalance dysregulated innate immune responses. The candidate has shown potential across multiple preclinical models of AKI, chronic kidney disease, and infection, and has completed two Phase 1 studies.

Beyond AKI, Gemini is also being developed for chronic kidney disease (GEM-CKD), severe burn-related hyperinflammation (GEM-PBI), and prevention of post-surgical infection (GEM-PSI).

