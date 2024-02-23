Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Price Target Increased by 242.79% to 40.04

The average one-year price target for Revelation Biosciences (NasdaqCM:REVB) has been revised to 40.04 / share. This is an increase of 242.79% from the prior estimate of 11.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.64 to a high of 41.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,329.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revelation Biosciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REVB is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 413K shares representing 122.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVB by 35.64% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 403K shares representing 119.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axa holds 56K shares representing 16.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company.

Revelation Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99a, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99b is being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

