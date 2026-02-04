Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 86.70

The average one-year price target for Revelation Biosciences (NasdaqCM:REVB) has been revised to $86.70 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of $21.68 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,091.62% from the latest reported closing price of $1.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revelation Biosciences. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31,041.44% to 433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 207K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 80K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 77K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 15K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVB by 3,484.59% over the last quarter.

