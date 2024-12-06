Revel Collective Expands with New Share Issuance

Revolution Bars (GB:TRC) has released an update.

Revel Collective has announced the exercise of share options by several holders, resulting in the issuance of over 4 million new ordinary shares set to trade on AIM. These movements include significant shares acquired by key executives such as CEO Rob Pitcher and CFO Danielle Davies. The company’s total voting shares now reach over 1.5 billion, reflecting a strategic expansion in shareholder engagement.

