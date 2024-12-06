News & Insights

Stocks

Revel Collective Expands with New Share Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Revolution Bars (GB:TRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Revel Collective has announced the exercise of share options by several holders, resulting in the issuance of over 4 million new ordinary shares set to trade on AIM. These movements include significant shares acquired by key executives such as CEO Rob Pitcher and CFO Danielle Davies. The company’s total voting shares now reach over 1.5 billion, reflecting a strategic expansion in shareholder engagement.

For further insights into GB:TRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.