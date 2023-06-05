Revealing the Best AI Stocks to Buy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As an investment analyst, I make a lot of investment predictions and forecasts. But tomorrow at 7 p.m. Eastern, I’m going to make what I believe will be the biggest call of my professional career.

I’m going to unveil my top seven artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy now, and I’m calling them my AI SUPRMAN stocks.

My team and I consider these seven companies the best AI stocks to buy, as each firm has the potential to produce substantial returns in the imminent “AI Revolution.”

We have succinctly encapsulated these stocks using the acronym “SUPRMAN,” reflecting their individual identities and their superpowered potential for massive growth, much like the popular “FANG” acronym represents the powerful bite of then-Facebook (META), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google, before it restructured to become Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Our SUPRMAN stocks have demonstrated impressive advancements in artificial intelligence technologies, with significant potential for growth and profitability in the coming years. And they’ve already made a mark in their respective industries by leveraging AI to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and create innovative products or services.

Investing in these AI stocks now could yield substantial returns as the AI Revolution continues to shape various sectors. And just as the FANG stocks have made significant strides in their respective industries, the SUPRMAN companies could shape the trajectory of the AI industry sooner than you think.

So, think of our SUPRMAN stocks as the next generation of FANG – they are the FANG stocks for the “Age of AI.”

Next-Gen FANG: Best AI Stocks to Buy

The last time I did something like this was in early 2019. I identified a group of stocks that I believed encapsulated the next evolution of the “Internet Economy.” I called them the STARS stocks – which stood for Shopify (SHOP), The Trade Desk (TTD), Adobe (ADBE), Roku (ROKU), and Block (SQ).

And I told investors to forget FANG and buy the STARS stocks instead:

“For the record, I think FANG is alive and well. But, I also think it is time for investors to pick a new high-growth acronym to replace FANG. After all, FANG was established to represent the future. But, if anything, FANG represents the present in 2018, not the future. So, if you are looking to put your money to work in companies that represent the future, I think there is a better high-growth acronym out there for you than FANG.

That acronym is STARS. Broadly speaking, STARS represent a class of market-leading internet service stocks that build upon, add complexity to and enhance the internet economic foundation that FANG established. In simple terms, FANG established the foundation for the digital economy. Now, STARS is building upon that foundation, and it’s making the digital economy better than ever.”

Look what happened to those STARS stocks over the next two-and-a-half years.

Each sock soared more than 150% for an average return of nearly 370%. A $10,000 investment into my STARS call back in early 2019 would’ve turned into nearly $50,000 just 2.5 years later.

I think my new AI SUPRMAN stocks will post a similar result over the next 2.5 years.

The Final Word

In fact, I think the SUPRMAN stocks will soar even more over the next 2.5 years than the STARS stock did from early 2019 to late 2021.

That’s no easy feat.

But as I said earlier, I think this will go down as the biggest call of my career – and I haven’t told anyone outside of my research team anything about these SUPRMAN stocks yet.

In fact, this is the first time I’ve ever even written about these stocks for the public.

And Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Eastern will be the first time that I provide a way to access these SUPRMAN stocks.

Trust me… This is a debut you do not want to miss.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

