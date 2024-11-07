Revance withdraws previously provided guidance

In light of the proposed merger with Crown and other recent developments, Revance (RVNC) will not be providing any forward-looking guidance and is withdrawing any previously provided guidance and outlook. In addition, Revance will not hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 earnings.
