Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Surges: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 24.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Revance Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. price | Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

