Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.76, changing hands as high as $15.81 per share. Revance Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVNC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.27 per share, with $31.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.73.

