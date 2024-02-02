News & Insights

Markets
RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Receives Permanent J-Code For DAXXIFY - Quick Facts

February 02, 2024 — 08:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) announced the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has assigned a permanent J-code for DAXXIFY, indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults. J-Codes are product-specific reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, and other government payers.

Mark Foley, CEO, said: "We have received our reimbursement code, secured coverage for over 100 million commercial lives from top payers across the country and are on track to commercialize DAXXIFY in the therapeutics market mid-year."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.