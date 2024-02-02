Revance Therapeutics Receives Permanent J-Code For DAXXIFY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) announced the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has assigned a permanent J-code for DAXXIFY, indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults. J-Codes are product-specific reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, and other government payers.

Mark Foley, CEO, said: "We have received our reimbursement code, secured coverage for over 100 million commercial lives from top payers across the country and are on track to commercialize DAXXIFY in the therapeutics market mid-year."

