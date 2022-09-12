Markets
Revance Therapeutics Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of 8 Mln Shares At $25.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Revance.

The company expects gross proceeds from the public offering to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

In addition, Revance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.20 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The public offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY, the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.

