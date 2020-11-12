Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$3.8m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of US$1.34, 29% bigger than analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Revance Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGM:RVNC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Following the latest results, Revance Therapeutics' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$88.4m in 2021. This would be a major 1,965% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 11% from last year to US$4.15. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$94.9m and losses of US$3.94 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$36.36, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Revance Therapeutics at US$55.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$23.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Revance Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Revance Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Revance Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Revance Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

