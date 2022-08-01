Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.0m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Revance Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Mark Foley bought US$516k worth of shares at a price of US$12.90 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$15.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Revance Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RVNC Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Revance Therapeutics insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Revance Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Revance Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Revance Therapeutics has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

