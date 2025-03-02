REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $RVNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS ($RVNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $77,457,984 and earnings of -$0.35 per share.
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $RVNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID HOLLANDER (CMO & Global Therapeutics Lead) sold 3,908 shares for an estimated $16,296
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of REVANCE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 13,938,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,341,276
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,935,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,042,427
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 4,375,000 shares (+603.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,300,000
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 3,623,276 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,014,759
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 3,567,139 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,513,451
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,656,847 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,789,035
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,600,000
