REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $RVNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS ($RVNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $77,457,984 and earnings of -$0.35 per share.

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $RVNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HOLLANDER (CMO & Global Therapeutics Lead) sold 3,908 shares for an estimated $16,296

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of REVANCE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

