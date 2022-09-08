Markets
Revance Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval Of DAXXIFY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) announced the FDA has approved DAXXIFY for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines in adults. The approval was based on the data generated in the SAKURA phase 3 clinical trial program, which included more than 2,700 patients and approximately 4,200 treatments.

Mark Foley, CEO, said: "Importantly, we are very pleased DAXXIFY's label includes data demonstrating the achievement of none or mild wrinkle severity based on investigator and subject assessments, as this provides the foundation for our marketing claims around duration of effect."

Shares of Revance Therapeutics are up 14% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

