Revance says U.S. FDA declined to approve frown line treatment

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to treat moderate to severe frown lines.

