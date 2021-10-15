Revance says U.S. FDA declined to approve frown line treatment
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to treat moderate to severe frown lines.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)
