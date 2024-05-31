Revamped Cats Musical, Oh Mary!, Breaking the Story Among New Broadway Shows

Summer tends to be slower on Broadway, even more so this year with some theaters being renovated and a lighter schedule for Shakespeare in the Park. However, there are some intriguing new shows that will be opening this summer.

The most highly anticipated is “Oh, Mary!” which is scheduled to open in late June at the Lyceum Theater. The play stars Cole Escola as an ahistorical, comedic Mary Todd Lincoln, who is resentful of her husband for thwarting her stage ambitions even during the Civil War. Conrad Ricamora plays Abe Lincoln. The play was highly lauded during its opening run for its humor and uniqueness. Now, it’s moving into a bigger theater with a larger production budget.

Maggie Siff of Billions and Sons of Anarchy stars in “Breaking the Story,” which is set to open on the Second Stage on June 4. Siff stars as a former war correspondent who is struggling to make the transition back to civilian life. During its preview run, the play received acclaim for its acting performances and its portrayal of internal conflict.

On a lighter note, Cats is returning to Broadway, albeit with a twist. “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” will open at the Perelman Theater on June 13 and is brought by directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch. The musical is set within the world of New York ballroom dancing and features club music and runway choreography. It will be interesting to see if this can recapture the magic of the original or come off as a tired sequel.

