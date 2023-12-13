REV Group Shares Rise On Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty vehicles maker REV Group, Inc. (REVG) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported profit of $29.7 million, or $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than $8.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in sales.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $31.7 million, or $0.53 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.34 per share.

Sales for the quarter grew 11.2 percent to $693.3 million from $623.6 million last year, mainly due to an increase in sales in the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segments. The consensus estimate stood at $666.13 million

REVG, currently at $18.33, has traded in the range of $9.85 - $18.76 in the last 52 weeks.

