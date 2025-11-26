Is REV Group (REVG) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has REV Group (REVG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

REV Group is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REV Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, REVG has moved about 65% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that REV Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.5%.

In Standard Motor Products' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, REV Group is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that REVG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Standard Motor Products, however, belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #203. The industry has moved -12.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track REV Group and Standard Motor Products. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.