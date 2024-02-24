REV Group (REVG) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for REV Group (NYSE:REVG) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.48% from the latest reported closing price of 19.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in REV Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REVG is 0.20%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 62,423K shares. The put/call ratio of REVG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 27,563K shares representing 46.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,950K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 90.89% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,511K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing a decrease of 38.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,033K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REV Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.