REV Group (REVG) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for REV Group (NYSE:REVG) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from the latest reported closing price of 18.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in REV Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REVG is 0.18%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 63,061K shares. The put/call ratio of REVG is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 27,563K shares representing 46.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,472K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,924K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,203K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REV Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

