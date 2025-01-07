Is REV Group (REVG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. REV Group (REVG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

REV Group is one of 131 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REV Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, REVG has gained about 5.8% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -3%. This means that REV Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY). The stock has returned 3.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, REV Group belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.3% so far this year, so REVG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +33.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track REV Group and Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.