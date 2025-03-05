REV Group Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, REV Group, Inc. (REVG), a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, reaffirmed its net income, adjusted net income and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project net income in a range of $98 million to $125 million and adjusted net income in a range of $116 million to $140 million on net sales between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion.

On average, four analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $2.29 per share on revenues of $2.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 28, 2025.

