REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 14th of October. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

REV Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 189% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 13%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated. NYSE:REVG Historic Dividend September 17th 2022

REV Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, REV Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 6 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. REV Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 21% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

REV Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for REV Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

