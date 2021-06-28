REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that REVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.32, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REVG was $16.32, representing a -26.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.23 and a 220% increase over the 52 week low of $5.10.

REVG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). REVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports REVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1766.67%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.