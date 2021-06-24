REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Pays A US$0.05 Dividend In Just Four Days

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase REV Group's shares before the 29th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.20 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, REV Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $16.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether REV Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see REV Group paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether REV Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 5.7% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that REV Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:REVG Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. REV Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the REV Group dividends are largely the same as they were four years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

To Sum It Up

Is REV Group worth buying for its dividend? REV Group has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy REV Group today.

In light of that, while REV Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 4 warning signs with REV Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

