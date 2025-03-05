REV GROUP Earnings Results: $REVG Reports Quarterly Earnings

REV GROUP ($REVG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $525,100,000, beating estimates of $502,628,123 by $22,471,877.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REVG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REV GROUP Insider Trading Activity

REV GROUP insiders have traded $REVG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REVG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES DUTIL sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,250

JOSEPH LADUE (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 4,533 shares for an estimated $146,007

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REV GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of REV GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REV GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $31,494,609 of award payments to $REVG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.