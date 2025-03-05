REV GROUP Earnings Results: $REVG Reports Quarterly Earnings

REV GROUP ($REVG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $525,100,000, beating estimates of $502,628,123 by $22,471,877.
REV GROUP Insider Trading Activity
REV GROUP insiders have traded $REVG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REVG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES DUTIL sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,250
- JOSEPH LADUE (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 4,533 shares for an estimated $146,007
REV GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of REV GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,646,293 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,467,357
- AIP, LLC removed 1,221,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,284,577
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 670,119 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,356,692
- UBS GROUP AG added 622,825 shares (+1132.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,849,432
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 585,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,436,004
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 536,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,113,743
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 531,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,929,630
REV GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $31,494,609 of award payments to $REVG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510778743!ARFF: $9,610,311
- 8510678482!ARFF: $4,240,210
- 8510701278!ARFF: $3,226,734
- AMBULANCE, TYPE I-AD, CONV. CAB-CHASIS, ADDITIONAL DUTY: $1,719,426
- 8510972180!ARFF: $1,060,800
