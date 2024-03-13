News & Insights

REV Group Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 7.40 Mln Shares At $18.00/shr

March 13, 2024 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - REV Group Inc. (REVG) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary public offering of about 7.40 million shares of the company's common stock by American Industrial Partners Capital Fund IV, LP and American Industrial Partners Capital Fund IV (Parallel), LP at an offering price of $18.00 per share.

The Offering consists entirely of shares of the company's common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders, REV Group said in a statement.

The Offering is expected to close on March 15, 2024.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

