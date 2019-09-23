REV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.78, changing hands as high as $21.99 per share. Revlon Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.58 per share, with $29.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.83.

