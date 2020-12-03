REUTERS SUMMIT-FINRA chairperson Murray calls for more diversity disclosures

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Eileen Murray, chairperson of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulator for brokerages, called for more corporate diversity disclosures - and for investors to scrutinize the issue - on Thursday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit 2020.

"I would like to see more transparency on how companies invest in and cultivate their people," said Murray, who is also on the board of bank HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L and is the former co-chief executive of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP. "Boards have to be maniacally focused on these areas."

Murray said markets reward and punish the "losers" of succession planning in the C-Suite. Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N showed the impact of the lack of succession planning, with a search that "dragged on for months" to replace former CEO Tim Sloane, she said.

She said that if investors and analysts considered diversity and inclusion when evaluating companies in the same way they look at financial metrics, more progress would be made. Murray pointed to studies going back to 2004 showing that diversity improves financial performance.

"This is a huge and easily fixed mistake," Murray said.

Corporate American has gone through a reckoning on the lack of diversity in its executive ranks and boards in the months after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a Black man, in May.

Murray said that during a presentation on making a business case for diversity, she joked, "Can you give me a business case of homogeneity?," expecting laughter, but instead "saw empty stares."

"It really surprises me sometimes that we haven't made more progress," she said.

Murray herself settled with Bridgewater in October after saying it had withheld $100 million in deferred compensation because she publicly disclosed a gender discrimination dispute with the firm.

At the summit, she also said that job losses as automation and innovation improve keep her up at night.

"We can automate and innovate our way to persistent unemployment," she said, adding that legislators should consider new taxes to make sure companies retrain workers replaced by computers.

