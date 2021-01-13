REUTERS NEXT-YouTube removed hundreds of U.S. election videos, Pichai says

GOOGL

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, said on Wednesday that YouTube has removed hundreds of political videos since the United States certified the results of its election.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, said on Wednesday that YouTube has removed hundreds of political videos since the United States certified the results of its election.

Speaking during the Reuters Next conference, Pichai also said regulations over content moderation makes sense if clear policies are laid out and users have the right to appeal decisions.

Pichai also said Alphabet's Waymo will start testing self-driving vehicles in much larger situations in three to five years.

