US Markets

REUTERS NEXT-World Bank's Malpass: Bill for rebuilding Ukraine rising, not detecting donor fatigue

December 01, 2022 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the expected cost for rebuilding Ukraine will go up "quite a bit" from the roughly $350 billion estimated earlier this year, given Russia's targeting of Ukraine's electricity grid and other infrastructure.

He told the Reuters NEXT conference that he did not detect any "donor fatigue" in the international community despite the huge cost of the war, but there was "gigantic frustration" with Russia for continuing the war.

"It's a grinding war, and hugely disappointing," Malpass said, adding that Russian officials were now outcasts when they came to international meetings.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Dec. 1, please click here.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.