REUTERS NEXT-WHO chief scientist say Omicron is very transmissible

Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is very transmissible but people should not panic about it, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

Swaminathan said the emergence of the variant was unwelcome but that the world was much better prepared to handle it given the development of vaccines since the start of the pandemic. To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Stephanie Nebehay and Josephine Mason Editing by Keith Weir)

