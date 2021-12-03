REUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-CEO says
By Paresh Dave and Hyunjoo Jin
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Waymo has given hundreds of people robotaxi rides since its test rollout in San Francisco in August, with tens of thousands more residents sitting on a wait list, the Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O company's co-chief executive said on Friday at the Reuters Next conference.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.