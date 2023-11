NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters Next on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something "clearly wrong" with Israel's military operations in Gaza.

