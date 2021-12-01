REUTERS NEXT-U.S. could change timing of oil stockpile release if prices drop -official

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turk, speaking in a video interview for the Reuters Next conference to be broadcast later on Wednesday, added that other consumer nations that had agreed to release strategic reserves in concert with the United States to tame prices could also adjust their timing if needed.

“I think each country will make decisions based on what's useful and good for their consumers and based on where the price is,” he said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Matthew Lewis)

