REUTERS NEXT-Sri Lanka aims to return to pre-crisis growth by 2026 - minister

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is targeting 2026 as the year to return to its pre-crisis growth levels, state finance minister Shehan Semasinghe said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's financial turmoil, its worst since independence from Britain in 1948, stems from economic mismanagement as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the island's key tourism industry, analysts say.

