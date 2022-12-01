REUTERS NEXT-S.African foreign minister: panel report on Ramaphosa 'troubling moment'

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A panel report that found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office is a "troubling moment" for the government and governing party, South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of parliament to look into whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process after millions of dollars in cash were allegedly stolen from his private farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

Pandor added that she was still reading the panel report on the robbery at Ramaphosa's farm and that she did not want to rush into the public space with additional comments.

The panel's findings come less than a month away from an elective conference that will decide if Ramaphosa gets to run for a second term on the African National Congress ticket in 2024 polls.

