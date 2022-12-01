World Markets

REUTERS NEXT-S.African foreign minister: panel report on Ramaphosa 'troubling moment'

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 01, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Tim Cocks and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A panel report that found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office is a "troubling moment" for the government and governing party, South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of parliament to look into whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process after millions of dollars in cash were allegedly stolen from his private farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

Pandor added that she was still reading the panel report on the robbery at Ramaphosa's farm and that she did not want to rush into the public space with additional comments.

The panel's findings come less than a month away from an elective conference that will decide if Ramaphosa gets to run for a second term on the African National Congress ticket in 2024 polls.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, please click here.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning, James Macharia Chege)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.