REUTERS NEXT-Russian central bank not expecting double-digit rates, says Nabiullina

Contributor
Katya Golubkova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia's central bank does not expect its interest rates to reach double-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, ahead of a Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting at which the bank is widely expected to raise rates from 7.5%.

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank does not expect its interest rates to reach double-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, ahead of a Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting at which the bank is widely expected to raise rates from 7.5%.

In an interview at the Reuters Next conference, Nabiullina said the central bank was not considering raising the inflation target from 4%, preferring consistency in its inflation-targeting regime.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More