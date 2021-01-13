REUTERS NEXT-Pet adoption, spending get a boost from pandemic - Zoetis CEO

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost to pet adoptions and prompted people to spend more on pet care, said Kristin Peck, chief executive of animal health company Zoetis Inc ZTS.N, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Pet adoption rates are hard to measure but animal shelters have reported increases in adoptions of around 15%, Peck said, indicating an rising interest in pet ownership as people spend more time at home.

Zoetis has also seen an increase to e-commerce revenues as veterinarians provide care and send prescriptions over the internet, with online sales rising by about 70% during the pandemic, Peck said.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell)

