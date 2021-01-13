REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts China's Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown.

Hu's comments come as Chinese regulators are investigating e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK and its affiliate Ant after abruptly cancelling its initial public offering (IPO) in November last year.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who also controls Ant, has not been seen in public since Ant's IPO debacle.

Hu said he believed Ma was "safe and sound".

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7757;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.